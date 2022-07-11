Revamped Central Vista Avenue likely to be completed by mid-July

The redevelopment of Central Vista Avenue, the stretch between Vijay Chowk and India Gate, will be completed by mid-July, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said Thursday on the sidelines of a press conference in New Delhi.

Earlier this year in January, Puri had said excessive rainfall in the month of December had caused delays in the construction of the avenue.

A section of the stretch was readied ahead of the Republic Day Parade this year while the construction of the underpasses and the remaining public facilities were to be completed later.

Puri said some minor works are currently being carried out at one or two underpasses, which are expected to be completed soon.

Under the Central Vista Redevelopment plan, the Vice-President’s enclave and the new Parliament House will be the first buildings to be completed, and work on shifting the National Museum to the North and South Block will commence later, in the elaborate plan for the Central Vista revamp that requires moving people and offices over the next six years.

The Centre plans to complete the new Parliament building before the winter session this year.

The North and South Block, which houses the Union home, finance and defence ministries, apart from the PMO, will be the last to be vacated because these crucial departments will need to be set up in their newly built offices first.

The existing plots in the South Block, where the buildings are proposed to be built, will first be demolished, as per the plan.

The plots where the PMO and the Executive Enclave have been proposed to be built are currently occupied by Defence establishment hutments that were relocated to KG Marg and Africa Avenue in New Delhi.