Revamp work in Patparganj stalled by forest department order, residents complain of poor upkeep

Also written by Mohana Sarkar

Commuting on the 2-km stretch on East Delhi’s Narwana Road, from Mother Dairy T-Point to Panch Mahal Awas, has become an ordeal for both vehicle users and pedestrians.

The road in Patparganj is one of seven pilot stretches meant to be redeveloped by the Public Works Department as part of the Delhi government’s ambitious streetscaping and beautification project, to bring roads to European standards. The PWD, however, stopped work following a restraining order issued by the Delhi Forest department against it in April for damaging existing trees on the stretch. With work left midway, the stretch now sports potholes, half-built drains, and broken footpaths.

The Indian Express found during a spot check that except for a 300-metre portion from Mother Dairy to Ankur Apartment, work on the rest of the stretch is pending. Heavy construction material and large pipes were seen lying on the main road just outside Deputy Chief Minister and PWD Minister Manish Sisodia’s camp office. The stretch falls under the Patparganj constituency, of which Sisodia is the MLA.

Many of the sidewalks meant for pedestrians were either dismantled, broken or barricaded. At some points, the footpath was filled with stagnant rainwater and garbage. There were at least seven open manholes on this stretch as well. At the bus stop near Dharma Apartment, the road has been dug, forcing people to stand in the middle of the road to board a bus.

Residents of around 30 apartments on Narwana road have raised several complaints. “Work was started in 2020 but not even 30% is complete. The person who complained about trees being damaged is not a resident of this society… Even if some trees were damaged, why can’t work resume? Residents have been suffering for the last year. Due to unfinished work, residents are finding it very difficult to even walk here,”

said Vinod Varshney, chairman of the Association of Cooperative Housing Societies, IP Extension.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

A senior PWD official said, “The project first faced delays due to Covid and lack of funds. Work began properly in February but is now delayed again as the forest department issued a restraining order alleging trees have been damaged. We constructed footpaths leaving space around the trees… The case is currently in court and work will resume only when we get permission.”

The restraining order was issued on April 22 after a resident of Laxmi Nagar filed a complaint. “During the course of inspection, it has been observed that existing trees have been damaged by the way of laying RCC and precast laying of concrete blocks around the trees. It is directed that no construction work/ dumping C&D waste material is to be carried out in the said property by the applicant/person concerned until further orders,” read the orders issued by the central forest division.