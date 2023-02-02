scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 02, 2023
Revamp of 3 govt colonies partly delayed over tree transplantation nod: Minister

Union Minister Kaushal Kishore (File)
Parts of the redevelopment works at government colonies of Sarojini Nagar, Kasturba Nagar and Srinivaspuri in Delhi were delayed as the tree transplantation permissions were pending, Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore told the Lok Sabha Thursday.

In a written reply to BJP MP Upendra Singh Rawat’s question, the MoS said the redevelopment of three General Pool Residential Accommodation (GPRA) colonies, Nauroji Nagar, Sarojini Nagar and Netaji Nagar, was undertaken by NBCC and four colonies, Kasturba Nagar, Thyagraj Nagar, Srinivaspuri and Mohammadpur, by the Central Public Works Department (CPWD).

Asked about the progress of the seven redevelopment projects, the MoS said all but three packages of the Sarojini Nagar project were “majorly held up for want of tree transplantation permission and encroachments”. In the case of Kasturba Nagar and Srinivaspuri, one out of two packages in each had not been taken up due to the same “want of tree transplantation permission”. Though the reply did not elaborate, the issue of permissions has been pending with the Delhi government.

Meanwhile, the reply stated that Nauroji Nagar was “being developed as a commercial property to generate funds” and 85% of the building was complete. At Netaji Nagar, which has office and residential parts, the office project had started and achieved 18% progress so far. The Mohammadpur and Thyagraj Nagar projects had been completed, it said.

First published on: 02-02-2023 at 19:18 IST
