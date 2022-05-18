scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Must Read

Returning home on cycle, 13-yr-old run over at Hauz Khas

According to police, the teenager, Veer Chouhan, and his friend were returning home after they went for a swim, when the car hit them.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
May 18, 2022 2:30:46 am
Veer succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday, while his friend sustained minor injuries. (Express Photo)

A 13-year-old boy died after a car hit his bicycle in South Delhi’s Hauz Khas on Saturday. The vehicle driver, identified as Dhananjay Malik (34), has been arrested.

According to police, the teenager, Veer Chouhan, and his friend were returning home after they went for a swim, when the car hit them. Veer succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday, while his friend sustained minor injuries.

Rahul, Veer’s uncle, said, “The boys were at August Kranti Marg when the car hit them. Veer collapsed after he fell from the cycle and the driver took him to a nearby hospital. Later, he was shifted to Max Hospital, Saket. We thought he would survive and return home, but he died on Tuesday. His mother is inconsolable.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“We called police multiple times but they didn’t come. We needed police assistance for the autopsy,” alleged Kanika, Veer’s aunt.

Best of Express Premium

After Gyanvapi, needle moves within BJP on Kashi, Mathura: ‘Shivlin...Premium
After Gyanvapi, needle moves within BJP on Kashi, Mathura: ‘Shivlin...
Explained: LIC’s shares are trading at a discount — but here’...Premium
Explained: LIC’s shares are trading at a discount — but here’...
UPSC CSE Key – May 17, 2022: What you need to read todayPremium
UPSC CSE Key – May 17, 2022: What you need to read today
Explained: What are urban heat islands, and why are they worsening during...Premium
Explained: What are urban heat islands, and why are they worsening during...
More Premium Stories >>

The police registered a case on Saturday on the complaint of Dev Mandal (18), Veer’s friend, who was with him during the accident.

The accused was booked under IPC sections 279 (rash driving) , 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life), 338 (causing grievous hurt) and 304 A (causing death by negligence).

“The accused was arrested from his Greater Kailash residence on Monday. The car has also been seized. Further investigation is underway,” said DCP (South) Benita Mary Jaiker.

The deceased lived with his family near MCD flats in Swami Nagar, JJ colony.

The incident took place around 4.30 pm Saturday.

The deceased’s father works at a departmental store in South Delhi. The family said they haven’t been able to collect the body for final rites because of police delay.

More from Delhi

Police denied these allegations, saying they rushed to the spot and the hospital soon after they received information.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 17: Latest News

Advertisement