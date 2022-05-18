Returning home on cycle, 13-yr-old run over at Hauz Khas

A 13-year-old boy died after a car hit his bicycle in South Delhi’s Hauz Khas on Saturday. The vehicle driver, identified as Dhananjay Malik (34), has been arrested.

According to police, the teenager, Veer Chouhan, and his friend were returning home after they went for a swim, when the car hit them. Veer succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday, while his friend sustained minor injuries.

Rahul, Veer’s uncle, said, “The boys were at August Kranti Marg when the car hit them. Veer collapsed after he fell from the cycle and the driver took him to a nearby hospital. Later, he was shifted to Max Hospital, Saket. We thought he would survive and return home, but he died on Tuesday. His mother is inconsolable.”

“We called police multiple times but they didn’t come. We needed police assistance for the autopsy,” alleged Kanika, Veer’s aunt.

The police registered a case on Saturday on the complaint of Dev Mandal (18), Veer’s friend, who was with him during the accident.

The accused was booked under IPC sections 279 (rash driving) , 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life), 338 (causing grievous hurt) and 304 A (causing death by negligence).

“The accused was arrested from his Greater Kailash residence on Monday. The car has also been seized. Further investigation is underway,” said DCP (South) Benita Mary Jaiker.

The deceased lived with his family near MCD flats in Swami Nagar, JJ colony.

The incident took place around 4.30 pm Saturday.

The deceased’s father works at a departmental store in South Delhi. The family said they haven’t been able to collect the body for final rites because of police delay.

Police denied these allegations, saying they rushed to the spot and the hospital soon after they received information.