Faridabad: Returning home after sexual assault, minor was raped again, say cops

The Faridabad police probe into the gangrape of a 13-year-old girl, allegedly by her neighbour and his friends, has revealed that she was also raped by two other men when she was returning home after the ordeal.

According to police, on November 11, a neighbour and his accomplice abducted the girl in a three-wheeler, took her to an isolated spot and sexually assaulted her. Before letting her go, they threatened her with dire consequences if she told anyone, police said.

As the child was walking back home, she was stopped by a truck driver, who lured her into his vehicle under the pretext of dropping her home, police said. “The driver coaxed the child to tell him where she had been.. the girl told him about her ordeal. Instead of helping her, the driver sexually assaulted her inside the vehicle,” said Sube Singh, PRO of Faridabad police.

He added, “He called up a friend, a taxi driver, who reached the spot and sexually assaulted the girl too.”

In a second incident on November 30, her neighbour allegedly abducted the child again from her home during the night, hauled her into a car, and took her to an isolated spot where he and another friend sexually assaulted her, before dropping her home around 5 am, police said.

Faridabad police have arrested the two drivers, the girl’s neighbour and his accomplice from the first incident. The accomplice from the November 30 incident is absconding.

“Medical examination of the accused has been conducted. They were produced in court on Sunday and remanded in one-day police custody. They were produced in court again on Monday and have been remanded in judicial custody,” said PRO Singh.

“During remand, the canter and the vehicle in which the crime took place have been seized. A forensic team has been summoned to collect samples. Further investigation is underway,” he said.