Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Returning from weekend trip, 3 techies among 4 dead as truck topples on car on NH-48

The incident took place around 1.30 am near Sidhrawali cut on the highway when the Innova, in which four men and two women were travelling, was crushed under a truck carrying sacks of corn, which was going from Delhi to Jaipur.

Written by Pavneet Singh Chadha | Gurgaon |
August 17, 2022 1:45:33 am
The incident took place around 1.30 am near Sidhrawali cut on the highway. The Innova was crushed under a truck.

Four persons died while two suffered injuries after a truck overturned on their car on national highway (NH) 48 near Gurgaon’s Bilaspur late Monday night. Among the victims were techies who worked at multinational companies in Noida, and were returning from Udaipur after a trip over the long weekend, said police.

The incident took place around 1.30 am near Sidhrawali cut on the highway when the Innova, in which four men and two women were travelling, was crushed under a truck carrying sacks of corn, which was going from Delhi to Jaipur. According to police, the truck, which was coming from the opposite direction, crossed the divider on the highway and lost balance before toppling on top of the Innova.

Ajay Kumar, SHO Bilaspur police station, said the circumstances of the accident and how the truck went to the other side of the highway will be clear once the driver is arrested. “It is suspected that the truck driver either slept on the wheel or the brakes failed, due to which he lost balance. An FIR has been registered and our teams have gone to Jaipur to trace him,” said the SHO.

An FIR has been registered against the accused under IPC sections 279, 304-A, 336, 337 and 427 at Bilaspur police station, said police. Police said they received information from a patrol vehicle, following which several teams rushed for the rescue.

“Four cranes, including two hydra cranes parked about 4 km from the spot, were called in to lift the toppled truck trolley. The main challenge was creating space and to free up the compressed vehicle to rescue people from the mangled remains. All the injured were rushed to a hospital, where four people succumbed to injuries. We were able to rescue a man and a woman and they were taken to a private hospital. The rescue took over two hours,” said SHO Kumar.

Police identified the deceased as Deepak Kumar (35) from Ghazipur; Adarsh Kumar (23) from Meerut; Kummara Poojith (23) from Bengaluru; and Muskan Tiwari (24) from Kolkata. The two injured have been identified as Prerna (22) from Kolkata and Jasnur Singh from Punjab. Police said Prerna suffered a fracture in her foot, while Singh’s condition was stable.

In the police complaint, Jasnur Singh, a software engineer working at an MNC in Noida, stated that he, some of his colleagues and his flatmate had hired a private cab through an acquaintance and gone to Udaipur for a holiday on August 13 night.

“We were returning from Udaipur late Monday night and had taken NH-48 from Jaipur to Delhi. Around 1 am, when we reached near Sidhrawali cut, a truck trolley coming from Delhi to Jaipur road, which was speeding and driving rashly and negligently, hit our car and the trolley toppled over it. We were crushed underneath. Four of my friends were killed… while another friend suffered injuries. I managed to survive,” he said.

