Returning from wedding, 2 run over by speeding vehicle

Two people were killed and two others injured while returning to Palwal from a wedding in Gurgaon’s Sohna area on Sunday night after a vehicle hit them while they were waiting for a bus.

The incident took place around 11.30 pm and the victims have been identified as Irfan, a resident of Nuh, and Luvlesh, who hailed from Bulandshahr. Both worked as painters at a workshop in Nuh.

The injured men, Hassan and Musarraf, are their colleagues. An FIR has been lodged on the basis of the complaint by Taaleeb, who was with them at the time and narrowly escaped.

In his complaint, Taaleeb said that he, Luvlesh and Musarraf were waiting at the bus stand near Rahaka village when Irfan and Hassan, who were returning on the former’s motorcycle, met them there. While Taaleeb went a little distance away to relieve himself, his companions stood at the bus stand, talking.

“While they were standing there, a speeding vehicle ran over them before fleeing the spot,” said inspector Umesh Kumar, SHO of the Sohna police station, where the FIR has been registered.

“Bystanders informed us of the accident and a team was rushed to the spot, where two of the men were found already dead. Two others were taken to a hospital in the police vehicle and are currently undergoing treatment,” he said.

The FIR has been registered under IPC sections 279 (rash driving), 304-A (death by negligence) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others).

“A case has been registered regarding the incident, and investigations are being conducted to identify the errant vehicle and the driver. No arrest has been made yet,” said the SHO.