Returning from trip with friends, Gurgaon man killed in hit & run

A 45-year-old man, who had been working as a senior official at a private company in Gurgaon, was killed after an unidentified truck allegedly hit his sports bike on National Highway 48 in Rewari on Sunday night, said police.

Police identified the deceased as Rishab Gulshan, a resident of Gurgaon. The incident took place around 10.40 pm on Sunday when he was returning to Delhi from Udaipur with some friends.

Police said an FIR was registered based on his friend’s complaint under IPC sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304 A (death by negligence).

It states, “The incident took place when we were returning from Udaipur and had reached near a petrol pump on NH-48 in Bawal area. My friend was 30-40 feet ahead of me on his motorcycle. A truck driving at a high speed and in a negligent way hit his motorcycle. He fell and his neck was crushed underneath the truck. The driver managed to escape… we could not note down the registration number.”

Police said that once they received information about the accident, a team was rushed to the area.

“The victim was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. The driver is absconding. We are checking CCTVs in the area to trace him. The body was handed over to the family after the post-mortem,” said sub-inspector Vidya Sagar, in-charge of Bawal police station in Rewari.

A police officer said, “As per preliminary information, the victim had gone to Udaipur with a group of friends a few days ago and they were returning to Delhi on Sunday. He was driving a sports motorcycle. We are probing the circumstances of the collision to get more clarity.”