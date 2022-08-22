Returning from birthday party, four friends dead after bus rams car

Four persons died and one sustained injuries after a private bus allegedly hit a car near Khetawas village in the Farrukhnagar area Monday, said police. According to police, the victims, all in their early 20s, were returning from a friend’s birthday party at a farmhouse.

Police said the incident took place around 6 am when a Baleno car, in which five people were travelling, was taking a U-turn near a petrol pump on the Wazirabad-Farrukhnagar road. Police said that as the car took the turn, a bus allegedly rammed into it, and dragged the car for a few metres before the car crashed into bushes.

Police said one side of the car was completely damaged and window panes were shattered. All five occupants of the car were rushed to hospitals, of which four succumbed to injuries, said police.

Jitender Kumar, SHO, Farrukhnagar police station, said, “The bus driver is yet to be arrested.

An FIR has been registered, and a probe is on.”

Police identified the deceased as Paras Batolar from Faridabad; Abhishek Chaudhary from Agra; Jaishnav Kakkar from Faridabad; and Avin Chaudhary from Mathura. The injured, Nitin Sangwan, a native of Faridabad is undergoing treatment.

An FIR was registered against the accused under IPC sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 304 A (death by negligence), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), said police.

Advertisement

In the police complaint, Paras’s mother said: “Around 6 am, as they went towards Farrukhnagar and took a U-turn to the Gurgaon side, a bus hit the car from the left side. The bus driver abandoned the vehicle and fled.”

Abhishek and Avin were close friends, who had been preparing for competitive exams. At the mortuary on Monday, Abhishek’s sister said he had told her a day before that he will visit his friends for a group study session and a party as it was his friend’s birthday.

“The last I spoke to him, he had said the party plan had been cancelled. At 8 am today, when I called to check on him, he did not answer his phone. Later his landlord informed me he had been in an accident… He was preparing for MBA entrance exams (CAT). He had taken coaching for competitive exams but did not want to go for a government job. We spoke daily, and he would call me to discuss exam-related questions,” said Parul, his sister, before breaking down.

Advertisement

Avin had come to Gurgaon this week, said his family. “During his graduation in Mathura, Avin and Abhishek became friends. They were like brothers. Avin was also preparing for exams, and looking for a job on the side,” said his elder brother, Dhirendra.

Paras had been working in sales at a private firm after graduating from Delhi University, said his childhood friend, Shubhankar. “Since his father’s death a few years ago, he was supporting the family. He is survived by his mother and a younger sister. He had recently shifted to Saket to avoid the long commute from work. He told me he was yet to settle down properly in the new place. The incident is tragic,” he said.