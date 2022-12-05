Retrospective of Adoor films in Delhi begins today

A retrospective of films directed by renowned director Adoor Gopalakrishnan will be held in the city to mark 50 years of the release of his debut feature, Swayamvaram (One’s Own Choice). Beginning Monday, six of the director’s feature films in Malayalam, his 2001-documentary on the classical art form, Koodiyattam, and a documentary by Girish Kasaravalli on Adoor will be screened at the India International Centre over the next three weeks.

Adoor Gopalakrishnan, 81, who lives in Thiruvananthapuram, will attend the special screening of Swayamvaram at 6 pm on Monday. The film starring Madhu and Sharada was released in 1972 and won four national awards, including for the best film, direction and cinematography. Sharada was adjudged the best actress for her role in Swayamvaram. Swayamvaram launched art house cinema in Malayalam and inspired a generation of filmmakers to look beyond the box office and see cinema as a serious art form.

His other acclaimed films, Kodiyettam, Elipathayam, Anantharam, Mathilukal and Vidheyan will be screened on December 7, 9, 12, 20 and 21 respectively. Kasaravalli’s acclaimed work on Adoor, Images and Reflections, will be screened on December 21.

The festival has been curated by journalist and film historian, V K Cherian.