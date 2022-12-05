scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 04, 2022

Retrospective of Adoor films in Delhi begins today

Adoor Gopalakrishnan, 81, who lives in Thiruvananthapuram, will attend the special screening of Swayamvaram at 6 pm on Monday.

The festival has been curated by journalist and film historian, V K Cherian. (File)

A retrospective of films directed by renowned director Adoor Gopalakrishnan will be held in the city to mark 50 years of the release of his debut feature, Swayamvaram (One’s Own Choice). Beginning Monday, six of the director’s feature films in Malayalam, his 2001-documentary on the classical art form, Koodiyattam, and a documentary by Girish Kasaravalli on Adoor will be screened at the India International Centre over the next three weeks.

Adoor Gopalakrishnan, 81, who lives in Thiruvananthapuram, will attend the special screening of Swayamvaram at 6 pm on Monday. The film starring Madhu and Sharada was released in 1972 and won four national awards, including for the best film, direction and cinematography. Sharada was adjudged the best actress for her role in Swayamvaram. Swayamvaram launched art house cinema in Malayalam and inspired a generation of filmmakers to look beyond the box office and see cinema as a serious art form.

His other acclaimed films, Kodiyettam, Elipathayam, Anantharam, Mathilukal and Vidheyan will be screened on December 7, 9, 12, 20 and 21 respectively. Kasaravalli’s acclaimed work on Adoor, Images and Reflections, will be screened on December 21.

More from Delhi

The festival has been curated by journalist and film historian, V K Cherian.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
This Gujarat election may be most significant for the inroads made by AAPPremium
This Gujarat election may be most significant for the inroads made by AAP
Venba: A video game about a South Indian immigrant’s story one recipe at ...Premium
Venba: A video game about a South Indian immigrant’s story one recipe at ...
Baramati not for taking: Supriya Sule seeks to make her point via Mumbai ...Premium
Baramati not for taking: Supriya Sule seeks to make her point via Mumbai ...
The Neu Air India Flight PathPremium
The Neu Air India Flight Path

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 05-12-2022 at 05:10:54 am
Next Story

Women constitute one-third of Internet users in India: Study

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 04: Latest News
Advertisement
close