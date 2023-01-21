Retrenched CISF constable held for assault, theft in East Delhi

The Delhi Police arrested a former Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable, who was retrenched from the force after a court-martial, for allegedly carrying out a theft inside a house and injuring a mother and son in East Delhi’s Mandawali, officials said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Amrutha Guguloth said that the police received a PCR call on Thursday at Mandawali Police Station regarding a mother and son being assaulted by a man who entered their house and stole jewellery and a mobile phone.

During the inquiry, it was found that the wife of the caller, identified as Kusumlata Kumari, 32, and his five-year-old son were admitted to LBS Hospital in serious condition.

As per the complainant, his distant relative, identified as Sandeep, entered his house, stole jewellery, threatened his wife and son and seriously injured them.

The police lodged a case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code, among others, and began the investigation. On the basis of technical surveillance and call data record analysis, a police team arrested Sandeep from Burari. The stolen property was also recovered from his possession, DCP Guguloth said.