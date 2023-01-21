scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 21, 2023
Advertisement

Retrenched CISF constable held for assault, theft in East Delhi

Sandeep allegedly entered his distant relative’s house on Thursday, stole jewellery and a mobile phone, and assaulted the relative’s wife and son.

During the inquiry, it was found that the wife of the caller, identified as Kusumlata Kumari, 32, and his five-year-old son were admitted to LBS Hospital in serious condition. (Representational)
Listen to this article
Retrenched CISF constable held for assault, theft in East Delhi
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Delhi Police arrested a former Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable, who was retrenched from the force after a court-martial, for allegedly carrying out a theft inside a house and injuring a mother and son in East Delhi’s Mandawali, officials said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Amrutha Guguloth said that the police received a PCR call on Thursday at Mandawali Police Station regarding a mother and son being assaulted by a man who entered their house and stole jewellery and a mobile phone.

During the inquiry, it was found that the wife of the caller, identified as Kusumlata Kumari, 32, and his five-year-old son were admitted to LBS Hospital in serious condition.

As per the complainant, his distant relative, identified as Sandeep, entered his house, stole jewellery, threatened his wife and son and seriously injured them.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The forgotten story of Calcutta’s once thriving Japanese community
The forgotten story of Calcutta’s once thriving Japanese community
Sharing room, books & success: 3 siblings crack J&K civils
Sharing room, books & success: 3 siblings crack J&K civils
Delhi Confidential: Eknath Shinde’s Sena eagerly waits for Union Ca...
Delhi Confidential: Eknath Shinde’s Sena eagerly waits for Union Ca...
What constitutes a trademark violation: Subway vs Suberb in Delhi High Court
What constitutes a trademark violation: Subway vs Suberb in Delhi High Court
More from Delhi

The police lodged a case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code, among others, and began the investigation. On the basis of technical surveillance and call data record analysis, a police team arrested Sandeep from Burari. The stolen property was also recovered from his possession, DCP Guguloth said.

First published on: 21-01-2023 at 09:49 IST
Next Story

Pathaan crosses Rs 14 crore in advance ticket sales; Shah Rukh Khan’s film is pacing ahead of Brahmastra

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 21: Latest News
Advertisement
close