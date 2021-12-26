Delhi: Retired teacher dies of cardiac arrest trying to stop carjacking bid

Two persons, including a juvenile, were nabbed for allegedly robbing a car from a retired 65-year-old government school teacher in Rohini, who tried to stop them by hanging on to the door and was dragged on the road for a few metres before collapsing and dying of cardiac arrest.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini district) Pranav Tayal identified the accused as Kapil Tiwari (27) and a 17-year-old boy. Police said they had left the car in Shahbad Dairy and fled.

“On December 23, we received a PCR call that a man’s car was robbed and he was found in an unconscious state. He was taken to BSA hospital where he was declared dead. The man was identified as Ramesh Chander Rana by his wife; she informed police that her husband had left home in his WagonR around 2 pm,” he said.

During investigation, Tayal said they recorded a statement of an eyewitness, Akash Grover, who was in the vicinity in his car around 10.30 pm.

“He told police in his statement that at K N Katju road in front of G3S mall, he saw a WagonR being driven at a high speed and one person hanging from the driver’s side, who later fell on the road. The man called for help to catch the thieves as they drove away. He eventually lost consciousness,” said the DCP.

An FIR of murder and robbery was registered, he added.

Several teams were formed and they found the stolen car in Shahbad Dairy.

“Our teams scanned footage from 34 CCTVs, and received information on Saturday about one of the accused. A trap was laid in Rohini’s Sector 11 and he was arrested. He was on a stolen motorbike, and disclosed that he is involved in five cases of burglary and theft. The juvenile was apprehended on Friday and sent to an observation home,” Tayal said.