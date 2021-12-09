Delhi: Retired govt official cheated by men posing as health team

A 63-year-old retired MTNL official was robbed of Rs 50,000 in cash and her gold bangles by a group of men posing as health officials. The accused convinced her that she was spreading Covid and, in her confusion, robbed her belongings. They are yet to be arrested.

The incident took place in Rohini on Saturday, when the woman had stepped out.

Police said the accused carried infrared thermometers as part of the con. They stopped the woman and told her she might have omicron and was “spreading” it.

“Around 3 pm, I withdrew Rs 50,000 from a bank. I took an e-rickshaw and got off at Sector 9. A man was standing there with a temperature gun. He checked my temperature and said I had a fever and was spreading coronavirus… He then told me I shouldn’t be wearing gold jewellery because the area is unsafe…” reads her complaint.

The woman alleged she was asked to remove her bangles for “further checking”.

The complaint states: “I tried taking the bangles out but they were tight. I told the man I will remove them when I go home but then… but he gave me some oil to apply on my hand to remove the bangles… They took my bangles and started checking other things. Another man came and took my bag… When I checked my bag later, the cash was missing and the bangles that were returned to me were fake gold bangles.”

A senior police officer said, “She told us there were four men at the spot. We are investigating the matter.”

The woman lives with her husband and two sons in Prashant Vihar.