Retired doctor found dead in Delhi, police suspect he electrocuted himself

A 74-year-old retired doctor allegedly committed suicide by electrocuting himself with live wires at his home in West Delhi’s Vikaspuri.

The man was identified as Dr Ahluwalia, an ENT Specialist who worked at private clinics in Delhi, said police, adding that he lived alone.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Deepak Purohit said, “We received a call from Ahluwalia’s neighbour that he wasn’t responding to calls or his doorbell since morning. We rushed to the spot and found that the door was locked from the inside. We broke it open and found the doctor in his bedroom.”

Police said Ahluwalia had wrapped an electric wire around his index fingers, which was connected to the socket.

DCP Purohit said they suspect the doctor killed himself. However, police didn’t find a suicide note.

Upon enquiry, police found that the man is survived by his daughter and his wife, who live in Australia.

Police said they have been informed and the man’s body has been shifted to the hospital for a post-mortem examination.

A team from the Forensic Science Lab was called to the spot to collect samples. Police are probing the matter and have initiated inquest proceedings.

Police said he lived as a tenant in Vikas Kunj Society.

