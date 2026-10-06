‘What could be more dishonest?’: Retired Delhi judge scammed of life savings in Noida realty fraud

Sixteen years ago, Justice M L Varma was going through his morning ritual of reading the newspaper when his eyes fell on an advertisement in a corner.

The advertisement carried striking pictures of an upcoming project in Noida Sector 15, said the 84-year-old, who retired in 1991 from the Delhi High Court.

“It promised a high rental commercial unit. The pictures were so attractive and appealing, it looked like it was absolutely out of the world. They showed a metro station nearby, a very good sector,” he added.

Interested, he quickly dialled the contact number mentioned in the advertisement. He also nudged a relative to book another unit in the same project.

The papers were signed at his office in Delhi’s Neeti Bagh, and he and his brother-in-law, Naveen Sawhney, paid Rs 3 crore.

It is now 2026 and not a single brick has been laid, he said.

“We have been cheated out of the money. Thirteen, fourteen, fifteen years, and not a brick has been laid there,” Justice Varma said.

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Last month, he filed a complaint at the Hauz Khas police station in Delhi and police lodged an FIR under sections of criminal conspiracy and criminal intent against Aims Sanya Developers Private Limited, and its directors Roop Kishore Madan, Sanjay Thukral and other unknown persons.

Varma initially had no plans to take the legal route, hoping instead that the builders would honour their commitments.

“It seemed like a good investment to make, to be able to earn some money later…,” said Varma. who enrolled as a lawyer in 1964 and is quasi-retired — he still practises and does arbitrations.

“The location was good and they had shown such a good picture, the brochure had made it very attractive. It would also have fetched rent, so that would have been a source of income.”

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Five years of assurances and delays

According to the complaint, the commercial project was to be completed within 36 months, with a grace period of six months, and was to yield high returns on investment for the investors and purchasers.

“As per the assurances and public advertisements, the construction of the commercial project was to commence in September 2010 and conclude by March 2014,” the complaint stated, alleging that the complainants have been cheated of over Rs 3,22,34,640.

After the deadline passed, Varma said he made multiple trips to the builder’s office in Defence Colony. He would be made to wait for hours, he said, while the builder did not show up.

A few years ago, they eventually entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

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“If there was a delay, he was supposed to give assured returns based on what the property would have fetched if it had been rented. He did not. Eventually, some years ago, we entered into an MoU. He gave advance cheques, but the cheques would bounce. That went on for five years,” Varma claimed, adding that the accused paid the monthly assured returns intermittently.

Eventually, when the builder stopped picking up calls in October 2025, the family decided to approach the police.

“He [the builder] induced and tricked us into buying a property which he had no intention, from day zero, of building,” claimed Varma’s son Satvik, a senior advocate in the Delhi High Court.

‘Property not even demarcated’

Satvik said he could have understood the delay if construction had at least begun.

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“If he had dug up the land, there could have been reasons such as a National Green Tribunal order or a ban on construction. But… the property is not even demarcated. We don’t even know if it has a name now. Earlier, it was called Landmark Towers, then they changed it to Tempian Towers,” he said.

Varma and his wife, Nita, had persuaded Naveen to invest in the project. Naveen died two years ago after suffering from cancer for a year and a half.

“We could have used those resources. My father always felt that because of his mistake, my uncle lost his money as well. There was guilt and a moral dilemma,” said Satvik.

Varma still has the brochure of the property, which runs into multiple pages and contains elaborate maps.

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He asked in disbelief: “What could be more dishonest than this? If it can happen to someone who has been a part of the legal system for over 50 years, then what is likely to be the plight of the common man about whose misery one reads every day, who is deprived of their life savings?”