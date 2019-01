A 72-year-old retired Army officer sustained burn injuries after a fire broke out at his house following a gas cylinder leak, in northwest Delhi’s Keshavpuram.

Police were informed about the incident at 12.49 pm. The man, Y P Pokhriyal, was taken to a hospital where he is undergoing treatment, a senior police officer said. Pokhriyal sustained 11% burn injuries, he added. Police said Pokhriyal was cooking when the incident took place.