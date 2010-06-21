Burglars struck at the house of a retired Modern School teacher and fled with jewellery and cash worth Rs 25 lakh in Begumpur,Rohini,on Saturday. The family has reportedly told the police that they suspect their domestic help to be involved in the robbery. The family was in Hardwar at the time of the incident.

A case has been registered but the police are yet to make any arrests.

The incident took place at the Sector-24 house of Sunil Kumar Bindra,retired Physics teacher of Modern School. The police said Bindra had gone to Hardwar with his wife to meet his daughter.

The crime came to light when a property dealer visited the building on Saturday to show a client a flat on the first floor. The property dealer spotted a broken window at Bindras house and informed a relative,who in turn told Bindra. Bindra rushed to Delhi and the police was informed.

According to the police,burglars had ransacked only one almirah in the flat and other articles in the house were intact. Bindra told the police that cash of around Rs 4 lakh,900 grams gold and a diamond set was missing from the almirah. He also claimed that the articles were worth Rs 25 lakh. The police are questioning the domestic help.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App