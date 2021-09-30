Retd officers, judges, former police chiefs: Delhi Police pulls out security after audit

FOLLOWING an audit of its security units which showed that as many as 535 of its personnel continued to be attached with former commissioners, retired officers and judges, as well as politicians, without a threat assessment, the Delhi Police has withdrawn or scaled down security of several and re-deployed them for law and order or policing duties.

These personnel continued to be diverted despite a shortage in the ranks of security units, including for the Prime Minister’s deployment.

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana had recently asked for an assessment of personnel posted with security units. This followed a decision to provide security cover to judges of the Supreme Court and High Court after Dhanbad Additional Sessions Judge Uttam Anand was killed in suspect circumstances.

A senior police officer said the audit found that the security units had 5,465 personnel against the sanctioned strength of 6,828. “He was also informed that many police personnel were attached with former police commissioners, retired judges and retired police officers,” the officer said, adding that several retired commissioners were found to have around 15 police personnel deployed with them each, apart from their multi-tasking staff.

The audit also found that many of the security personnel had been first attached to the officers or judges concerned while they were serving, but continued to have them after retirement or transfer. “Even as some of the retired officers continued to have the cover, their security assessment had not been done for two-three years. As per Ministry of Home Affairs rules, an agency providing security has to conduct a threat perception assessment every six months,” the officer said.

Sources said the Police Secretariat has directed the security wings to now provide cover to those for whom security has been ordered by either the Home Ministry or courts. “Security is now being provided based on only threat perception. A number of personal security officers have been called back and deployed in policing duties,” the officer said.

Among those whose security has been downgraded are officers of the Special Cell.

Sources said several police commissioners called up senior officers at Delhi Police headquarters to register their objections to the withdrawal of the cover, but were turned down.