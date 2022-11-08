Retd Armyman goes missing, family claims they received threatening messages

A 45-year-old retired Armyman went missing from his home in Delhi Monday morning, said police, adding that an FIR of kidnapping has been lodged on his family’s complaint. The man has been working with a school for three years now. His family alleged they received threatening and suspicious messages from his number on WhatsApp. Police said they are investigating the matter.

His daughter alleged that a group of people were following her father 10-15 days ago. On Monday, he left for school but didn’t return home.

“Today, my father went to school at 6.40 am and has not returned home since. He used to come home at 1.30-2 pm every day… I told my brother-in-law and he went to the school… the guard sitting at the gate said Rajender is on leave. My brother-in-law then inquired with the school staff and other people but to no avail…Today at 2.10 pm, a missed call came from my father’s phone to my brother’s phone. He called back but my father didn’t pick up. After that, I called my father from my phone but he didn’t pick up. And then… a WhatsApp message came from his number… My family and I suspect that some unknown person has kidnapped my father,” the FIR alleged.

DCP (Rohini) Guriqbal Singh Sidhu said police are looking into the matter and investigating from all angles.