Restrictions will be lifted as cases decline, says Arvind Kejriwal

Indicating that the current Covid wave is milder and fewer patients are requiring hospitalisation, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Tuesday said that of the 136 Covid patients currently at Lok Nayak Hospital, just six came in for treatment of the virus, while the rest were hospitalised for other diseases but also tested positive for Covid, he said.

Kejriwal also said there will be no lockdown in the national capital and all restrictions will be gradually lifted as and when the cases and fatality rate decrease.

“There is no plan to impose a lockdown in Delhi. We are imposing these restrictions out of compulsion. This is being done only for your safety. If we impose restrictions, the livelihood of people will be affected and without curbs, cases will increase. As a result, we need to strike a balance,” Kejriwal told the media after examining treatment facilities at Lok Nayak Hospital, Delhi government’s largest Covid treatment facility. “I assure you all these restrictions will be gradually removed once the cases come down.”

The Chief Minister said the third wave is mild as compared to the second, when the spike in hospitalisations had overwhelmed the healthcare system and left many patients in the lurch.

“We are dealing with a very mild wave. The second wave witnessed in April last year was very dangerous and scary,” he said. “During the second wave, only people with Covid symptoms, low oxygen levels were admitted to hospitals. However, this time many cases admitted to hospitals are patients with comorbidities like cancer, hypertension, diabetes, chronic disease and respiratory issues. Cases are mild but it is spreading very fast… at present, we see fewer hospitalisations but the government has the capacity to provide 36,000 beds and 11,000 ICU/oxygen beds if the need arises.”

“There are enough beds, oxygen, medicines (at LNJP Hospital). The number of people being admitted is less as compared to the second wave,” he said.

Kejriwal said around 22,000 Covid patients admitted to the hospital have recovered so far. “It is the only hospital in Delhi that provides treatment to pregnant women. It has not denied admission to any woman and has so far treated 700 pregnant women, including Covid positive patients.”

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority had on Monday decided to close restaurants and bars for dining but allowed takeaway and delivery of food. On Tuesday, it announced the shutting of all private offices, except those involved in essential activities.

The government has also requested the Centre to impose similar curbs in NCR regions, including Ghaziabad, Noida and Gurgaon.