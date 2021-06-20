Restaurants, malls to reopen at 50% capacity in Noida, Ghaziabad, weekend lockdown stays

Malls and restaurants in Noida and Ghaziabad will open with limited capacity from Monday, as part of un-lockdown. With Covid-19 cases across the state dipping, the Uttar Pradesh government last week had decided to issue more relaxations. In the past 24 hours, Noida reported eight cases, with the tally of active cases coming down to 133. Ghaziabad in the same period reported two cases, with 93 active infections across the district.

According to the guidelines, restaurants will be allowed to function with 50 per cent capacity between Monday and Friday. The weekend lockdown will continue in the state. Eating joints are to put ‘Do not sit’ markings on seats that are supposed to be left vacant, the government order states.

Shopping malls have been instructed to ensure pulse oximeters and thermal screening at the entrance, while a Covid helpdesk has to be set up inside the premises. Mall authorities have been tasked with controlling crowding in shops and common areas. All establishments will be allowed to function between 7 am to 9 pm during the weekdays.

As per the latest orders, zoos and archeological sites will also be allowed to open as per their usual timings.

The administration and the police will carry out surprise inspections to check crowding and violation of Covid protocols. In case a district reports more than 500 active cases, all relaxations will be foregone and lockdown will be placed again, said the orders.