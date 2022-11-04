Restaurants flag delay in getting eating house licenses; following procedure, say Delhi Police

After dealing with multiple issues such as pandemic-related lockdowns and sudden changes in liquor policy, restaurants in Delhi have a new worry at hand — delay in acquiring Eating House licenses from the Delhi Police. Multiple restaurants have presently claimed to be awaiting renewals and granting of new licenses, owing to which, their business may be impacted.

“As Delhi has reverted to the old liquor policy, any eatery without a police license can’t get an excise license, for which, we have time only till December 31 this year,” says Rajneesh Malik, Director at Sidewok, adding that two licenses for his restaurants — one fresh and another renewal — have been pending for a long time.

As per National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) estimates, more than 250-300 such licenses are awaited by big and small restaurateurs across Delhi as of now, which include renewals as well as fresh applications. While delay in renewals complicate other licenses and paperwork, delay in fresh licenses cause monetary setbacks for the owners as they have invested huge amounts for setting up an eatery, says Kabir Suri, President of NRAI, and Co-Founder of Azure Hospitality.

The administration admits the problems that restaurants may be facing in this regard. Earlier this week, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena had announced the setting up of a dedicated committee to ease and facilitate licensing requirements of restaurants, eating houses and hotels. The panel, headed by the Principal Secretary (Home), comprising representatives from MCD, Delhi Police, Fire Services and NDMC as well, is aimed at reducing the number of licenses, tweak and delete archaic regulations rooted in subordinate legislation, ensure minimum documentation and fixed timelines for grant of licences etc.

NRAI puts the pendency of licenses at a staggering 80 per cent. “No less than 80-85 per cent applications have been pending since April this year,” the association says, adding, “We are concerned if such a tremendous backlog can be cleared over the next two months.

A prominent Delhi-based restaurateur, who doesn’t want to be named, says, “It’s ironic that getting an arms license in Delhi is easier than getting an eating house license. Apart from restaurants, many hotels and guesthouses are also awaiting their lodging licenses.” Not even one restaurant opened in the last 4-6 months have got a license, he adds.

OP Mishra, Joint Commissioner of Police (Licensing), says, “All the work is done on the unified portal online. There’s no delay from our side since we process such applications daily. The problem arises when restaurants don’t submit all the files/documents we ask for. We have to send back such applications and they have to file it again. We look for all permits, DPCC clearance, fire permits and other paperwork. We have even been sympathetic towards restaurants during the pandemic with the licenses since their businesses were suffering. We only ask for all permits and documents to be in place to avoid any problems in the future. Due processing is done and a license is given.”

Advertisement

But restaurateurs say ever since the system has become completely digital, the situation has become more complicated. “Now, there is no interface or an official whom we can meet regarding the pendency of our applications or to answer their queries physically,” says another prominent restaurateur, who claims his three applications have been pending for six months.

“It only feels like while the customer interface has gone digital, the procedure on their side is still the same old, physical verification at each step,” he adds.

Another restaurateur, who has been in the business for two decades, says, “Initially, the procedure just took a few hours since there were only 300-odd restaurants in Delhi. But now, there’s been an explosion in the food scene. Till 2019, it took two-three weeks, but now post-Covid, with the system becoming completely digital, there’s no guessing how many months it can take. They have to perhaps set a timeline.”

Advertisement

Mishra adds, “As part of ‘ease of doing business’ licenses are generated by Licensing units for three years now, which used to be one year earlier. The issues of many Licensees are also resolved in real-time when they are brought to our notice during the Friday public hearing.”

What is an Eating House License?

Eating House refers to a place that provides dine-in and beverages related services to the masses. Legalities around the license are mentioned under the Delhi Police Act. No entity can be involved with the Eating house business without this license. The procedure for obtaining the license involves filling the online application form, uploading the documents, and meeting the Licensing authority for examination of the documents.