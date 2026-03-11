Restaurants in Delhi-NCR fear shutdown as commercial LPG cylinder supply hit amid West Asia conflict

Supply disruptions in LPG — linked to the ongoing West Asia conflict — have now hit restaurants in Delhi-NCR and triggered fears of outlets being shut, at least temporarily, if the situation is not resolved. Distributors have confirmed a dip in the supply of commercial LPG cylinders, with the Union Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on Monday stating that domestic LPG supply has to be prioritised.

Slow cooked meals and gravies on the menu are now being replaced by varieties of salads, sandwiches and pizzas, said restaurant owners.

Manpreet Singh, owner of ZEN Restaurant and treasurer of the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI), said 70% of outlets in Delhi may shut in the next two-three days if the shortage continues. He also said that the pressure of piped gas has also reduced from 100% to 80% already. “Only 20% of the restaurants in Connaught Place have piped gas connections. Some have started to switch to electric induction, but it is very costly and not a viable commercial option as you need proper utensils for it. Small eateries in unorganised sectors might resort to coal and wood, but big ones cannot,” Singh said, adding that since the restaurants cater to hospitals, and student facilities, among others., shutdown will be a problem.