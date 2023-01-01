Restaurants, bars in 5-star hotels can soon open 24×7 in Delhi

Soon, all restaurants, bars, clubs, and eateries in five- and four-star hotels will be allowed to operate round the clock as the licensing process has been simplified in a bid boost the capital’s night economy, said officials.

According to officials, from next year, opening and operating restaurants, bars, clubs and guest houses among other such facilities will become easy, and licensees will not have to run from pillar to post between various agencies as all four corporations and departments (MCD, Delhi Police, DFS and DPCC) will now follow the same calendar.

The changes come after L-G VK Saxena in November set up a high-power committee to facilitate licence requirements for restaurants/eateries and directed it to examine the existing regulations and suggest ways of expediting licensing processes. “After the committee submitted its report, it took several rounds of the meeting headed by the L-G with the Chief Secretary, Police Commissioner, Principal Secretary (Home), MCD Commissioner, Principal Secretary (Environment), DFS and other officers to finally concretise these liberalised regulations,” said officials from the L-G House.

Officials said the same will now be sent to National Informatic Centre to bring about necessary changes in the new application undertaking and it will be uploaded on the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) licensing portal.

Under the new regulations, all restaurants/eating houses in five- and four-star hotels, those at the airport, railway stations and ISBT premises will be permitted to operate on a 24×7 basis after payment of a fee. While three-star hotels will be allowed to operate till 2 am, others will be allowed to run till 1 am.