Restaurants, bars grapple with chaos

No alcohol was served at hotels, clubs and bars in the national capital on Monday after the excise licences of liquor vends expired on July 31. The issue was sorted — albeit temporarily — a day later, as licences were extended by a month.

Rahul Singh, founder & CEO of The Beer Cafe, which has several outlets across the city, said the extension is a relief as they can at least continue to serve. “In this month, authorities can plan for the next phase,” he said.

However, the liquor policy fiasco has left restaurateurs and bar owners high and dry. Many of them feel that the administrative decisions and a lack of clarity on the policy are adversely affecting business as liquor offerings make up a huge chunk of revenue.

Nikesh Lamba, co-founder and director of Pricol Gourmet, which owns restaurants like Savya Rasa, Soi Soi and Double Roti, said: “The lack of clarity on stock is making life harder for us restaurateurs as we don’t know what drinks to keep on the menu.”

“We were glad to hear the new policy changes. But with last-minute and delayed orders, our business will be affected,” said Satyajit Dhingra, chief regional officer (North), Impresario Handmade Restaurants, which runs Social and Smoke House Deli.

He adds, “We are already seeing our orders of liquor getting rejected, and causing issues in our supply chain. This is going to impact our revenues budgeted for FY22-23, and given that the hospitality industry is still making its way back to pre-pandemic levels, we are hoping for support from the government to ensure smooth functioning at all levels.”

There are other issues too. Another prominent restaurateur who doesn’t want to be named says that a lot of items remain unavailable throughout the year irrespective of the policy. “Registration of various brands is one of the key culprits,” he points out.

Rahul Singh adds that the November 2021 policy forgot about draught beer, and they had to rectify it in the 2022-23 policy. “But now, the 2022-23 policy is in doldrums, so we don’t know what to do,” he says, adding that “patrons demand fresh draught beer in the capital, and there is none”.

“I know that draught beer is a small iota of business, as compared to all spirits, wines and bottled beers, but we always had draught for the last 10 years. It saves the environment since there are no packing, bottles, plastic or cartons. It’s like electric cars, maybe one per cent of all car sales, but the most sustainable. Due to policy issues, customers can’t get it,” Singh notes.

Entrepreneur Akshay Anand, who runs Ophelia, Cosy Box and Toy Room in Delhi, said, “On August 1, we didn’t serve liquor all day until we got an order for the excise policy’s extension for one month. It’s all a mess. The hospitality of the world is going forward and we are going backwards.”