scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 02, 2022

Restaurants, bars grapple with chaos

However, the liquor policy fiasco has left restaurateurs and bar owners high and dry. Many of them feel that the administrative decisions and a lack of clarity on the policy are adversely affecting business as liquor offerings make up a huge chunk of revenue.

Written by Divya A | New Delhi |
Updated: August 3, 2022 2:22:38 am
There are other issues too. Another prominent restaurateur said that a lot of items remain unavailable throughout the year irrespective of the policy. (File Photo)

No alcohol was served at hotels, clubs and bars in the national capital on Monday after the excise licences of liquor vends expired on July 31. The issue was sorted — albeit temporarily — a day later, as licences were extended by a month.

Rahul Singh, founder & CEO of The Beer Cafe, which has several outlets across the city, said the extension is a relief as they can at least continue to serve. “In this month, authorities can plan for the next phase,” he said.

Also Read |Explained: What is the controversy surrounding the Delhi government’s new liquor policy?

However, the liquor policy fiasco has left restaurateurs and bar owners high and dry. Many of them feel that the administrative decisions and a lack of clarity on the policy are adversely affecting business as liquor offerings make up a huge chunk of revenue.

Nikesh Lamba, co-founder and director of Pricol Gourmet, which owns restaurants like Savya Rasa, Soi Soi and Double Roti, said: “The lack of clarity on stock is making life harder for us restaurateurs as we don’t know what drinks to keep on the menu.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘Macroeconomic Factors’ or ‘...Premium
UPSC Key-August 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘Macroeconomic Factors’ or ‘...
Explained: As the 5G spectrum auction concludes, who bought what bands an...Premium
Explained: As the 5G spectrum auction concludes, who bought what bands an...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Explained: 4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri’s killing is important f...Premium
Explained: 4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri’s killing is important f...
Also Read |Delhi: AAP govt’s cabinet note sheds light on liquor policy lessons

“We were glad to hear the new policy changes. But with last-minute and delayed orders, our business will be affected,” said Satyajit Dhingra, chief regional officer (North), Impresario Handmade Restaurants, which runs Social and Smoke House Deli.

He adds, “We are already seeing our orders of liquor getting rejected, and causing issues in our supply chain. This is going to impact our revenues budgeted for FY22-23, and given that the hospitality industry is still making its way back to pre-pandemic levels, we are hoping for support from the government to ensure smooth functioning at all levels.”

There are other issues too. Another prominent restaurateur who doesn’t want to be named says that a lot of items remain unavailable throughout the year irrespective of the policy. “Registration of various brands is one of the key culprits,” he points out.

Rahul Singh adds that the November 2021 policy forgot about draught beer, and they had to rectify it in the 2022-23 policy. “But now, the 2022-23 policy is in doldrums, so we don’t know what to do,” he says, adding that “patrons demand fresh draught beer in the capital, and there is none”.

“I know that draught beer is a small iota of business, as compared to all spirits, wines and bottled beers, but we always had draught for the last 10 years. It saves the environment since there are no packing, bottles, plastic or cartons. It’s like electric cars, maybe one per cent of all car sales, but the most sustainable. Due to policy issues, customers can’t get it,” Singh notes.

More from Delhi

Entrepreneur Akshay Anand, who runs Ophelia, Cosy Box and Toy Room in Delhi, said, “On August 1, we didn’t serve liquor all day until we got an order for the excise policy’s extension for one month. It’s all a mess. The hospitality of the world is going forward and we are going backwards.”

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 03-08-2022 at 02:04:30 am

Most Popular

1

J&K DGP: ‘(Not returning militants’ bodies to families) effective in checking recruitment … Faceless modules a challenge’

2

Explained: What is China's problem with Nancy Pelosi visiting Taiwan?

3

Amit Shah says will implement CAA once Covid vaccination drive is over

4

Suspected gas leak: Over 50 women workers in apparel SEZ near Visakhapatnam fall sick

5

Fazil picked up as target out of 6 names, after BJP youth leader murder: Police

Featured Stories

Zawahiri killing: Prelude to diplomatic offensive against the Taliban gov...
Zawahiri killing: Prelude to diplomatic offensive against the Taliban gov...
Money laundering is a serious issue. But SC verdict on PMLA is problematic
Money laundering is a serious issue. But SC verdict on PMLA is problematic
Explained: What is China's problem with Nancy Pelosi visiting Taiwan?
Explained: What is China's problem with Nancy Pelosi visiting Taiwan?
Explained: All about Hellfire R9X – the drone missile with razor-sharp bl...
Explained: All about Hellfire R9X – the drone missile with razor-sharp bl...
Miffed with Ram Gopal, Yogi meeting, SP rank and file questions 'real age...
Miffed with Ram Gopal, Yogi meeting, SP rank and file questions 'real age...
CAA on back-burner: What BJP leaders have said about it in last two years
CAA on back-burner: What BJP leaders have said about it in last two years
3rd T20I: India trounce Windies, go 2-1 up in five-match series

3rd T20I: India trounce Windies, go 2-1 up in five-match series

All about Hellfire R9X – the drone missile used to kill al-Zawahiri
Explained

All about Hellfire R9X – the drone missile used to kill al-Zawahiri

J&K DGP: ‘(Not returning militants’ bodies) effective in checking recruitment'

J&K DGP: ‘(Not returning militants’ bodies) effective in checking recruitment'

I am a Jain and Gurgaon meat ban isn't about my religious sentiments
Opinion

I am a Jain and Gurgaon meat ban isn't about my religious sentiments

This is how China could hit back over Pelosi’s Taiwan visit

This is how China could hit back over Pelosi’s Taiwan visit

9 channels taken off air between 2017-2022 for code violation: I&B Minister

9 channels taken off air between 2017-2022 for code violation: I&B Minister

Why you should read ‘Weapons of Mass Destruction’ or ‘Article 44’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Weapons of Mass Destruction’ or ‘Article 44’

Premium
4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri's killing is important for India
Explained

4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri's killing is important for India

Premium
AMU drops teachings of two Islamic scholars from syllabus

AMU drops teachings of two Islamic scholars from syllabus

Alia Bhatt reacts to criticism about ‘Love Storiyaan’ in ‘Kesariya’

Alia Bhatt reacts to criticism about ‘Love Storiyaan’ in ‘Kesariya’

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 02: Latest News
Advertisement