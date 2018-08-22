Respond to plea against discharge: Delhi HC to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan. (File) AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan. (File)

A Delhi court Tuesday granted a month’s time to AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan to respond to a plea challenging his discharge in a 2010 case, in which he was accused of threatening and obstructing labour department officers from rescuing child labourers from weaving units in south Delhi. Khan was also charged with kidnapping in the same case, with police filing a chargesheet in 2016.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar directed Khan to file his written response by September 28, the next date of hearing.

The court was hearing a plea filed by senior advocate H S Phoolka on behalf of Rakesh Senger, a former National Secretary of NGO Bachpan Bachao Aandolan, alleging that the magisterial court, while discharging Khan, had “ignored the evidence and material on record, which was contrary to the facts and also against the well settled law”. The case relates to the rescue of 15 child labourers by the police and an NGO from zari units in Batla House, Jamia Nagar.

The Magisterial Court had said that police filed a “well-choreographed” chargesheet and the investigation had been done in a “belated, lethargic and lackadaisical” manner over a prolonged period of time.

The court had said that according to the complaint and the statement of witnesses to police, the rescue team was only obstructed from carrying out the operation and there was no allegation of “assault”. It said that since the maximum punishment in all the offences, except kidnapping, is two years, the limitation period for filing the chargesheet becomes three years. In this case, the chargesheet was filed in 2016. The court said the case was barred by the “law of limitation”.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App