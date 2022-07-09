Respite for those who bought homes in 4 Gurgaon projects

In a relief to homebuyers, the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) has instructed Mahira Buildtech Private Limited and M/s Czar Buildwell Private Limited — the developer of four Mahira Homes projects in sectors 63 A, 95, 103 and 104 in Gurgaon — to stop demanding payments and charging interest penalty for balance installments from allottees in these projects and to not cancel any unit till construction is completed as per the construction linked plan policy.

In a letter to the developer Thursday, the senior town planner, circle Gurgaon, said that after discussion with senior officials of DTCP Haryana, the decision has been taken to ‘protect the interest of the allottees of the projects’.

“… You are demanding and issuing the notices to allottees and sending reminders and issuing cancellation warnings to the allottees and trying forcefully (to) collect payments for balance instalments,” the letter read.

The department directed the developer to submit a compliance report in 10 days.

“No construction activity is going on at the sites for the last two months in your affordable group housing projects. The physical progress of the project in sectors 63 A and 95 is approximately 5-7% only and construction at site does not seem commensurate to the payments collected from the allottees. In another project in sector 103, physical progress of the project is 20% approximately. In another project in sector 104, the physical progress of the project is 0% only and construction at site does not seem commensurate to the payments collected from the allottees,” the letter said.

On May 17, DTCP Haryana had blacklisted the developer company, its directors and other stakeholders for allegedly submitting forged and fabricated bank guarantees and forged signatures on collaboration agreements submitted at the time of obtaining licence for its affordable group housing project in sector 68. The Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (HRERA), Gurgaon, had also frozen accounts pertaining to licences granted to the firm.

An FIR was registered at Rajendra Park police station on the complaint of the district town planner, Gurgaon, on May 18 against all directors, shareholders and authorised signatories of developer Czar Buildwell Private Limited and its other subsidiary developers for submitted forged bank guarantees.