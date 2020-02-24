Respect US Embassy’s concerns on Melania visit to school: Dy CM Manish Sisodia

According to Delhi government officials, while the initial plan was to have Kejriwal and Sisodia receive the First Lady and brief her at the school, embassy officials later said they did not want to politicise the event. According to Delhi government officials, while the initial plan was to have Kejriwal and Sisodia receive the First Lady and brief her at the school, embassy officials later said they did not want to politicise the event.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Sunday said that while he and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal would have loved to brief US First Lady Melania Trump about the happiness curriculum, certain concerns were expressed by the US Embassy regarding their presence.

Melania Trump will visit a Delhi government school on Tuesday, where she will observe a happiness class and interact with students and teachers.

According to Delhi government officials, while the initial plan was to have Kejriwal and Sisodia receive the First Lady and brief her at the school, embassy officials later said they did not want to politicise the event.

A US Embassy spokesperson said: “While the US Embassy had no objection to the presence of the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister, we appreciate their recognition that this is not a political event and that it is best to ensure the focus is on education, the school, and the students.”

While the Delhi government had so far remained tight-lipped over the issue, AAP leaders had attributed the change in plans to the Centre’s “pettiness”, alleging that the BJP-led Union government was behind the change in the Embassy’s guest list. The Centre did not comment on the matter.

“It is a matter of great pride for Delhi government, Delhi government teachers and students that Honourable First Lady Mrs Melania Trump is visiting a Delhi government school. It is a big appreciation for us… We would have loved to personally receive the First Lady and brief her about the concept of happiness classes and the positive impact it has had on students… However, certain concerns were expressed by the US Embassy… We respect the same. We welcome her whole-heartedly…,” said Sisodia in an official statement on Sunday.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.