Residents of vacated NBCC society in Gurgaon left in lurch

Over 100 residents of NBCC Green View in Sector 37 D, a residential complex of the National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) India Ltd, who had to vacate their houses in the society earlier this year due to safety concerns, said they had been left in the lurch with the developer threatening to stop paying further rent for their current accommodations by the end of this month.

In February, the Gurgaon district administration had declared the buildings in the society unsafe and directed families living there to vacate their houses by March 1. An IIT-Delhi report of structural assessment of the buildings of the project in October 2021 had stated that “a visual inspection of the buildings in the project indicated continued deterioration in structures at an accelerated pace and recommended that the buildings be evacuated within two months in the interest of safety of residents”.

Residents said at the time of the decision, the administration had said NBCC will refund the cost of their flats along with applicable lawful interest and that it will pay rent at the decided rate for hiring accommodation and moving into those rented houses/flats.

“The authorities had assured that rent will be paid to homebuyers on a monthly basis till the matter of refund is settled. After four months of eviction, the developer has made an arbitrary and illogical offer of buy back of flats. They are offering to buy back flats at the same principal amount which we paid while purchasing the flat several years ago, without including any interest, cost of registration and other ancillary costs. They sent a letter stating that rentals cannot be provided in perpetuity, and they will be constrained to stop rent beyond November 30, 2022. This is shocking. We are being harassed,” said Randhir Singh, general secretary, Association of Apartment Owners, NBCC Green View, sector 37 D Gurgaon.

He added that most of the residents were retired government employees, who were making do with pensions.

“We have written to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and appealed that the developer be directed to continue to pay rent at the approved rate till the matter of buy-back and refund was settled. Over 27 families have been left in the lurch. The developer should reconsider the refund proposal to include interest, registration charges, stamp duty, cost of interior work and suitable compensation at the earliest. We have raised our concerns with the deputy commissioner regarding this and hope the matter is sorted at the earliest,” said G S Mohanty, president of the association.

Residents demanded a probe into poor quality of workmanship and sub-standard construction of the buildings in the society, which rendered it unsafe within a few years.

Nishant Kumar Yadav, deputy commissioner, Gurgaon, said, “The residents have apprised me of their concerns regarding the refund, buy-back and rental situation. I will share their objections with the government and the ministry to resolve this.”