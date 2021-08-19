Residents of Khori Village to protest seeking speedy rehabilitation

Residents of the demolished houses of Khori village, still living among the broken structures under tarpaulin sheets, will be holding a protest at Jantar Mantar Thursday raising the demand for immediate rehabilitation.

Demolitions in Khori Village had begun on July 16.

The MCF has devised a rehabilitation plan for residents wherein they will be allotted EWS flats at Dabua Colony and Bapu Nagar. However, only those people will be eligible for rehabilitation who have an annual income of up to Rs 3 lakhs and meet one of three conditions – the head of the family must have his name in the voter list for Badhkhal assembly constituency as of January 1, 2021; the head of the family must have an identity card issued by the Government of Haryana as of January 1, 2021; or any member of the family must have an electricity connection issued by the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitaran Nigam (DHBVN).

Residents will be protesting, asking for expediting the process of their rehabilitation.

“Our demand had been that we get rehabilitated before the demolitions happen. That didn’t happen, but now it has been more than a month since people’s homes started being broken down. Children, old people are just living under the tarpaulin. Demolitions are still happening but almost everything has been broken down by now. We need to know when we are getting rehabilitated, and it should be as soon as possible,” said Pritam, a resident of the area.