Residents of Gurgaon’s Emerald Hills demand access road to society

Residents of Emerald Hills in Gurgaon’s sector-65 have said that lack of access roads to their condominium was causing inconvenience in commuting for over 2000 residents, especially in case of an emergency situation.

On August 26, the residents had filed a complaint against the developer of the condominium, Emaar India, at the CM window over lack of an access road linking the 195-acre township to the main roads in the city. The complaint stated that the approved lay out plan of the project showed three 24 metres-wide access roads connecting Emerald Hills with the main roads including Golf Course Extension Road.

“Emaar India also showed these access roads in its sales brochures. It has not provided even one dedicated 24-metre road with proper connectivity to more than 3,000 residents. It is surprising to note as to how ‘Occupancy Certificate’ was issued for Emerald Hills without there being proper access roads,” reads the complaint.

Pankaj Thukral, General Secretary, Emerald Hills Plot Owners Association, said, “One operational approach road, which we had been using, had caved in due to rainfall in July. We have to use another road (65 Avenue road), which is under another developer, and access to that is sometimes blocked. We had apprised the district town planner, DTCP of the issue, who had visited the area on August 3 for an inspection and had directed the builder to construct two approach roads within a month, but nothing has been done.”

Residents said they are left in the lurch when it comes to daily commute and for access to emergency support in case of a fire or any health-related contingency.

Satyanand Shukla, a resident of the condominium, said, “Often residents have to take a longer detour to reach the society, which can be a major problem in case of a contingency, fire or a medical emergency. Yesterday, there was a medical emergency in the society, where it took an ambulance over 45 minutes from a nearby hospital to reach here. The society is cut off from the main roads and we have to use temporary non-motorable roads for access. The builder made false representations at the time of possession. ”

A spokesperson of Emaar India, in a statement, said, “The 24-metre road to the condominium falls under jurisdiction of local authorities. The matter has been followed up regularly with the authorities at various levels. Repeated attempts have been made to repair and restore but all such sincere efforts and attempts have time and again been stalled by locals. The concerned authorities have been apprised of the issues involved and their intervention has again been sought.”

R S Bhatt, district town planner (enforcement), could not be reached for a comment despite repeated calls and a text message.