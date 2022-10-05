Several residents of Gurgaon society fall sick, water contamination suspected

Several residents of a housing society in Gurgaon’s Sector 72 have fallen sick in the past two days with nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea, prompting the health department to look into complaints of suspected water contamination. The officials concerned said that they have collected water samples for examination and a report will be out soon. The incident was reported in Spaze Privy Society located at Sector 72.

“After receiving complaints from the residents of the society, a team from the Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC) in Fazilpur was sent to the spot and an OPD was set up there. More than 80 patients were examined. At least 60 people who reported symptoms of nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea were given medication. We have taken samples of water from the society and the test report is awaited,” said a health department official.

Tagging the civic authorities and district administration officials, a resident of the society Monday tweeted, “Scary situation in sector 72 Spaze Privy, Gurgaon. Contaminated water being supplied since yesterday. More than 200 residents have already reported cases of vomiting, and loose motion. Please take urgent action (sic.)”

In a statement, the Resident Welfare Association (RWA) of the society said: “We suspect it to be a waterborne bacterial infection due to contamination of water supply.”