Residents of Chintels Paradiso meet Gurgaon police commissioner

Gurgaon police commissioner Kala Ramachandran Tuesday morning met residents of Chintels Paradiso at Sector 109, where a large portion of a sixth-floor apartment had collapsed all the way through to the first floor earlier this month, killing two persons.

Residents have been protesting for several days demanding the arrest of the society’s developer, against whom two FIRs have been registered. On Sunday, residents of nearby societies joined them in a march to demand a court-monitored CBI enquiry.

Sonam Arora, secretary of the society, said the residents expressed concerns on laxity in the police probe with the police commissioner.

“The main demand of residents is that the builder should be arrested. It has been 13 days since the tragic incident and the perpetrators have not been arrested. The residents had raised concerns of poor workmanship last year, but police had refused to file a complaint. We demand a CBI enquiry. Residents are living with fear,” she said.

“Police have been saying that they are still collecting evidence and the report of the SIT is awaited. What more evidence is required?” she asked.

Residents said the police commissioner directed to nominate two society members, who will be in touch with the investigation team so they can apprise the residents of its status. The police commissioner was accompanied by the district town planner (enforcement) R S Bhath.

Meanwhile, Ramachandran said, “The investigation will be conducted according to scientific and evidence-based policing. Action will be taken based on the evidence collected. Concrete samples of six collapsed slabs from the building have been sent to the forensic science laboratory (FSL) Madhuban. Due to non-feasibility of testing of steel used in construction at the laboratory, the samples of steel will be sent to NIT Kurukshetra for testing.”

In a statement, the police commissioner said residents demanded the samples of concrete and steel bars be taken in their presence, which was agreed to.

Gurgaon MP Rao Inderjit Singh will hold a review meeting Wednesday with officials of the district administration and town and country planning on the status of enquiry and the safety of housing complexes in the city.

Rakesh Hooda, the society’s president, said, “The commissioner said that after SIT’s report is received, further proceedings will begin. The residents raised a concern that the FIR registered against the builder by the DTP does not specifically mention the names of the directors of the developer’s company. We also requested the commissioner to take action against its officials and agencies who failed to act on past complaints, to ensure that there is accountability and such incidents are not repeated.”