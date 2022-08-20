Residents allege temple vandalised in society, builder says private land

Residents of a society in Gurgaon’s sector 109 alleged that the builder and his aides vandalised a temple in the society and threatened the residents. Police said the residents have filed complaints against the builder and they are conducting a probe.
According to police, the incident took place at Brisk Lumbini society Friday. A resident, requesting anonymity, claimed, “Two months ago, we built a temple here. Today morning, as we were preparing for Janamashtmi, the builder arrived with some bouncers and a tractor. The men kept the idols aside and vandalised the temple.” The security guard, Chote Lal, said, “I was stationed at the gate. They slapped me.”
A police officer said, “Some residents had started building a temple in the society. A permanent structure around the temple was being constructed. It has been alleged that the builder and people accompanying him objected to this and there was a dispute. No case has been registered.”
Harish Gahlot, the builder, told The Indian Express, “These allegations are baseless. The particular piece of land has been allotted for a school by the town and country planning department. It is private and not a common area. If land is being encroached, then I will get it vacated. I will take up the matter with the town and country planning department.”
Subscriber Only Stories
After the incident, members of Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad reached the society.
CBI searches ‘Anubrata’s rice mill’ for leads
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha expected to lose Rs 100 cr, Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan is his worst performer in 2022
Ranbir Kapoor says pregnant Alia Bhatt 'has phaeloed' in live video, she looks at him in disbelief. Watch
TV actor Nupur Alankar quits industry, takes sanyas: ‘My husband has freed me, I am headed to Himalayas’
Why you should read ‘RBI and Inflation’ or ‘Lord Curzon’Premium
How Maharashtra leaders are reading the Delhi signalsPremium
Opinion | At 75, battles won and losing
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
BMC chief ordered officials to not remove hoardings of CM: Petitioner informs HC
2008 Malegaon blast case: HC judge recuses from hearing petitions
Cops thwart doctor’s suicide bid, reunite her with family
Bombay HC judge recuses from hearing Arun Ferreira’s plea for default bail
Ukrainian varsities’ mobility programme to medical students not recognised: NMC
Blood donation camp held to mark 75 years of India’s Independence
Single bid for Manora MLA hostel, PWD seeks Vidhan Bhavan’s call on re-tendering
Antim has the final word
Dumper with raw material for Metro project falls into trench, driver dies
10 crore rural households connected to piped water facility: PM Modi
Yacht found with weapons: ATS lodges case under Arms Act
To raise awareness about city’s history, PMC to start heritage walk from today