Residents allege temple vandalised in society, builder says private land

Residents of a society in Gurgaon’s sector 109 alleged that the builder and his aides vandalised a temple in the society and threatened the residents. Police said the residents have filed complaints against the builder and they are conducting a probe.

According to police, the incident took place at Brisk Lumbini society Friday. A resident, requesting anonymity, claimed, “Two months ago, we built a temple here. Today morning, as we were preparing for Janamashtmi, the builder arrived with some bouncers and a tractor. The men kept the idols aside and vandalised the temple.” The security guard, Chote Lal, said, “I was stationed at the gate. They slapped me.”

A police officer said, “Some residents had started building a temple in the society. A permanent structure around the temple was being constructed. It has been alleged that the builder and people accompanying him objected to this and there was a dispute. No case has been registered.”

Harish Gahlot, the builder, told The Indian Express, “These allegations are baseless. The particular piece of land has been allotted for a school by the town and country planning department. It is private and not a common area. If land is being encroached, then I will get it vacated. I will take up the matter with the town and country planning department.”

After the incident, members of Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad reached the society.