Residential plots to farmers: Expedite the process or face action, Greater Noida CEO tells officials

Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ritu Maheshwari Wednesday directed the officials to expedite the process of providing six per cent residential plots to the farmers who gave up their land for the development of the industrial area. Maheshwari also ordered the removal of encroachments from the land meant for farmers with the help of police officials.

After the eligibility is decided by the Land Records (Bhulekh) department, the planning department approves the plot. The project department develops it and issues the lease plan and then the lease deed is handed over to the farmers.

During a review meeting on Wednesday, Maheshwari reprimanded the officials concerned for slow pedalling on the lease deed. She also warned of strict departmental action against negligent officers.

“Dissatisfied by the slow progress on the instructions given earlier, the CEO reprimanded the officers. The CEO has given a target to the project department to complete the plots for which development work is going on and release the lease plan soon, so that the lease deed can be issued in the name of the farmers,” said the GNIDA in a statement.

Ritu Maheshwari also said that if any plot will be allotted to any ineligible farmer, the officer or employee concerned will have to face strict action. She also said that this ‘6% plot to farmers’ matter will be taken every week in the review meeting, so that the performance of every department will be in check.

ACEO Amandeep Duli, ACEO Anand Vardhan and other officers were also present in the meeting.