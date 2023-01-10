scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 10, 2023

Resident doctors of Delhi hospital seek damages for kin of deceased medico

Dr Sahil Mashal died of cardiac arrest while on duty on January 4. The 30-year-old was a final year MCH resident in the paediatric surgery department of Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.

Hailing from Pathankot, Dr Sahil had come to Delhi to pursue MCH in paediatric surgery, a three-year full-time postgraduate course, after completing his MBBS and MS in surgery from Government Medical College, Amritsar. (File)
Resident doctors of Delhi hospital seek damages for kin of deceased medico
The resident doctors association of Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi has written to the Directorate General of Health Services, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, to provide compensation for the family of Dr Sahil Mashal who died of cardiac arrest while on duty on January 4.

The 30-year-old doctor was a final year MCH resident in the paediatric surgery department of Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.

According to the letter written by the association, Dr Mashal was the only earning and supporting member of his family. He leaves behind his wife and mother.

“The doctors toil day and night for the betterment of patients but the sudden demise of Dr Sahil has brought sorrow among the whole fraternity,” said the letter written by president of the association Dr Ajay Kumar Singh and vice-president Dr Sarvesh Pandey.

The association requested the authorities concerned to grant Dr Mashal’s family compensation to express solidarity with his loved ones.

First published on: 10-01-2023 at 11:05 IST
