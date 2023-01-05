scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 05, 2023

Resident doctor dies of cardiac arrest while on duty in Delhi hospital

Dr Sahil Mashal, 30, from the maternal and child health department developed sudden chest pain and despite being given CPR, he did not survive and died on the spot.

The doctor was working at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi . (File)
Listen to this article
Resident doctor dies of cardiac arrest while on duty in Delhi hospital
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

A final-year resident doctor working at the department of pediatric surgery at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi died of cardiac arrest Wednesday while he was on duty.

Dr Sahil Mashal, 30, from the maternal and child health department developed sudden chest pain and despite being given cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), he did not survive and died on the spot, said a senior doctor working with the hospital.

The resident doctors of the hospital, along with the administration, were set to conduct a condolence meeting Thursday, informed Dr Sarves Kumar Pandey, general secretary of Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) and senior resident doctor at RML.

FORDA tweeted demanding fair compensation for the doctor’s family.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Did a fourth-grader write this? Or the new ChatGPT, AI chatbot?
Did a fourth-grader write this? Or the new ChatGPT, AI chatbot?
Delhi Confidential: There’s something between Supreme Court judges ...
Delhi Confidential: There’s something between Supreme Court judges ...
Rhino carcass found in Jan 2022, but it was killed in 2021: Officials def...
Rhino carcass found in Jan 2022, but it was killed in 2021: Officials def...
Rishabh Pant’s ligament tear similar to Ravindra Jadeja’s, co...
Rishabh Pant’s ligament tear similar to Ravindra Jadeja’s, co...
More from Delhi

“Tragedy at RML hospital as a resident doctor passes away on duty. Our hearts go out to the family. Let’s ensure that fair compensation is provided, as it should be a given when a hero in a white coat makes the ultimate sacrifice while on duty,” said the association.

First published on: 05-01-2023 at 10:33 IST
Next Story

Suarez in tears: ‘They won’t see same Suárez from 2016, 2015 or 2013. Won’t run 50 meters forward, because I am not stupid’

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 05: Latest News
Advertisement
close