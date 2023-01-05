Resident doctor dies of cardiac arrest while on duty in Delhi hospital

A final-year resident doctor working at the department of pediatric surgery at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi died of cardiac arrest Wednesday while he was on duty.

Dr Sahil Mashal, 30, from the maternal and child health department developed sudden chest pain and despite being given cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), he did not survive and died on the spot, said a senior doctor working with the hospital.

The resident doctors of the hospital, along with the administration, were set to conduct a condolence meeting Thursday, informed Dr Sarves Kumar Pandey, general secretary of Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) and senior resident doctor at RML.

FORDA tweeted demanding fair compensation for the doctor’s family.

“Tragedy at RML hospital as a resident doctor passes away on duty. Our hearts go out to the family. Let’s ensure that fair compensation is provided, as it should be a given when a hero in a white coat makes the ultimate sacrifice while on duty,” said the association.