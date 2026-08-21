‘We won’t move’: Reservation Hatao protesters dig in heels at Jantar Mantar

Police later issued a no-objection certificate allowing up to 500 protesters to hold a peaceful demonstration at Ramlila Maidan until 4 pm. The protesters, however, said they wouldn’t leave. (Express photo)

Barely a month after the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest ended, Jantar Mantar is once again the site of a standoff — this time against caste-based reservation.

Protesters under the banner of “Reservation Hatao Andolan” arrived on Friday morning and sparred with the Delhi Police over permission to hold their demonstration. Police asked them to move to Ramlila Maidan, but the group refused to budge.

“We are setting up our stage here at Jantar Mantar and are not going to shift. We have been here since morning, and the numbers are increasing. We are not going to leave this place,” Abhishek Agnihotri, one of the organisers, told The Indian Express.