Researchers from international universities to study Delhi schools’ parent outreach programme

A team of researchers from University of Glasgow, Tilburg University, Netherlands and Kings College, London is studying the new ‘Parents Samvaad’ programme in Delhi government schools.

The parent outreach programme was launched last month by the Delhi government to reach out to and support the parents of every government school student through one-on-one conversations with school management committee members and school mitras every month.

The team of researchers — represented for fieldwork by their local project partner LEAD at KREA University in Andhra Pradesh — will be conducting a baseline evaluation and research to measure the impact of the programme, which will also include an endline evaluation.

“The evaluation and research will be conducted with a data set of schools randomly selected by the researchers as per the requirement of the appropriate sample size. The final result will depict the impact of the parents’ outreach programme focusing on the indicators and research questions provided in the proposal. The evaluation will be conducted through regular school visits, conducting interviews with school head teachers and outreach group members, observing SMC/ Outreach group meetings and inviting members to group meetings/ focus groups,” read a note on this study by the education department.