Research supervisor changed, JNU scholars move High Court

Two research scholars of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) have taken the university to court after they were told to change their research supervisor midstream on the grounds that the guide would superannuate in less than three years. In their petition before the Delhi High Court, the students have alleged the decision is “illegal, unnecessary and mala fide”.

The two, Akhilesh Rawat and Om Prakash, are fourth-year MPhil-PhD students at the School of Computer and Systems Sciences (SC&SS).

They had taken admission in 2018, and professor Rajeev Kumar was appointed as their supervisor at the time. In September last year, they were told to change their supervisor orally by the Dean, which was turned into a written directive in January this year, and later affirmed by the Rector on February 28. Now the two students have approached the HC against JNU, the Dean of SC&SS as well as the University Grants Commission, and Zahid Raza as the Chairperson, MTech/PhD Coordination cum Advisory Committee of SC&SS who issued the letter. After the first hearing, Justice Rekha Palli issued a notice to the parties in a written order on March 11.

In their petition before the HC, the duo said JNU had cited Clause 6.2 of the Ordinances to argue for a change in supervisor. It states: “The Centre or School/Special Centre concerned shall recommend only a full-time regular member of faculty of Centre or School/Special Centre (who is not reaching the age of superannuation in the next three academic years) as Research Supervisor…” Kumar is to superannuate in March 2024. However, they have claimed when Kumar was made supervisor “he was more than five years away from his date of superannuation (31.03.2014)”, and that the clause “does not apply to the present case”.

“The Research Supervisor plays a crucial role during the PhD programme, which is highly dependent on the candidate’s rapport, the direction of research, and continuity of guidance. Adding a new person as the primary supervisor may significantly hamper the Petitioners’ ability to complete their research. The Petitioners are also at risk of losing their scholarship and confirmed registration…” the petition states.