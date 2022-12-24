Heartwarming rescue: Noida policeman’s wife breastfeeds weak infant spotted among bushes

Two months after Noida police rescued an 11-year-old after a firefight with his kidnappers, the personnel have embarked on an emotional child rescue mission. A weak baby that was found among the bushes in the cold by police officials on December 20 got a new lease of life after it was breastfed by the wife of a Station House Officer (SHO) at Knowledge Park station.

The shivering child that was barely making any sound was breastfed by Jyoti Singh, wife of Knowledge Park SHO Vinod Kumar Singh. The SHO and his wife are parents to four children, the youngest of whom was born on August 31.

Authorities of the Government Institute of Medical Sciences where the baby girl is undergoing treatment said that the infant was only a few days old.

Recalling the rescue, the SHO said, “The baby was in a very weak condition, as she was found shivering in the cold in the Knowledge Park area. My wife was able to help the infant and feed her. The child has since been admitted to GIMS Hospital and her condition is stable now. The doctors there have also bandaged her leg as she had earlier sustained an injury.”

“The baby was thrown by someone in the bush near Sharda Hospital. The baby was hungry after which I fed her. I can’t understand how someone could do something like this with a child? I would like to send out a message that if someone has a problem caring for their children, they should take them to a safe place like an orphanage or an NGO where they could be raised,” Jyoti Singh told news agency ANI.

According to senior police officers, the child welfare committee will decide on a future course of action once the child has been properly treated.

As of now, the identity of the baby and her parents remains a mystery, police said.

Previously, a week-old boy had been found abandoned in Noida’s Barola village in September.