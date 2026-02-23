RERA rules in favour of DDA as homebuyers of Dwarka luxury housing complex allege substandard construction

Over 500 flats have been allotted and around 35 families are currently living in the complex. (File photo)

Delhi’s real estate watchdog Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) earlier this month ruled in favour of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) in a case filed by multiple owners of the DDA’s first luxury apartment complex in Dwarka, alleging substandard construction.

Several residents of Golf View Condos complained against alleged uneven flooring, plaster defects, water seepage, hollow tiles, faulty plumbing, inadequate electrical wiring, and incomplete common facilities in the housing complex. They also alleged a delay in the allocation of flats.

In an order passed on February 11 and uploaded recently, RERA dismissed a batch of complaints stating that they “lack sufficient merit and credible substantiation”. It held that the complainants had failed to establish deficiency in service or breach of obligations under the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016.