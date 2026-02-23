RERA rules in favour of DDA as homebuyers of Dwarka luxury housing complex allege substandard construction
Several residents of Golf View Condos complained against alleged uneven flooring, plaster defects, water seepage, hollow tiles, faulty plumbing, inadequate electrical wiring, and incomplete common facilities in the housing complex.
Delhi’s real estate watchdog Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) earlier this month ruled in favour of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) in a case filed by multiple owners of the DDA’s first luxury apartment complex in Dwarka, alleging substandard construction.
Several residents of Golf View Condos complained against alleged uneven flooring, plaster defects, water seepage, hollow tiles, faulty plumbing, inadequate electrical wiring, and incomplete common facilities in the housing complex. They also alleged a delay in the allocation of flats.
In an order passed on February 11 and uploaded recently, RERA dismissed a batch of complaints stating that they “lack sufficient merit and credible substantiation”. It held that the complainants had failed to establish deficiency in service or breach of obligations under the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016.
Golf View Condos boasts 11 towers housing 1,130 luxury flats — 14 penthouses, 170 super high-income group (HIG) flats and 946 HIG flats, overlooking the DDA’s newly constructed 18-hole golf course. The DDA had earlier said that the highest bid during the auctions for the HIG flats went up to Rs 3 crore, up to Rs 4.5 crore for super HIG flats and Rs 5.76 crore for penthouses. Over 500 flats have been allotted and around 35 families are currently living in the complex.
RERA, relying on inspection reports submitted by a DDA-appointed committee and its own inspection team, noted that the identified defects like tile alignment, grouting, plastering, and door fittings were largely finishing-related issues that fall within the scope of routine rectification during the maintenance liability period. It observed that such minor issues do not amount to structural defects or render the flats uninhabitable.
RERA also said that although complainants have enclosed photographs and documentation of alleged defects, they have not provided independent technical assessments or expert reports to validate their claims. The allegations are primarily based on subjective observations and photographic evidence, it noted.
The authority also observed that the project was offered on an “as-is, where-is” basis through e-auction and that prospective buyers had the opportunity to inspect sample flats before bidding. The voluntary participation of allottees in the auction process — in some cases above the base price — indicated acceptance of the project specifications at the time of allotment.
Story continues below this ad
The watchdog also noted that while the DDA may have described the project as “premium” or “luxurious”, such marketing language, though aspirational, does not translate into specific contractual obligations regarding construction standards unless explicitly defined in the agreement for sale.
While dismissing the complaints, however, RERA directed the DDA to honour its five-year defect liability obligation under the RERA Act and rectify any defects at its own cost, brought to its notice within 30 days. It also directed the appointment of a nodal officer, not below the rank of chief engineer, to handle grievances of the allottees.
Devansh Mittal is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in the New Delhi City bureau. He reports on urban policy, civic governance, and infrastructure in the National Capital Region, with a growing focus on housing, land policy, transport, and the disruption economy and its social implications.
Professional Background
Education: He studied Political Science at Ashoka University.
Core Beats: His reporting focuses on policy and governance in the National Capital Region, one of the largest urban agglomerations in the world. He covers housing and land policy, municipal governance, urban transport, and the interface between infrastructure, regulation, and everyday life in the city.
Recent Notable Work
His recent reporting includes in-depth examinations of urban policy and its on-ground consequences:
An investigation into subvention-linked home loans that documented how homebuyers were drawn into under-construction projects through a “builder–bank” nexus, often leaving them financially exposed when delivery stalled.
A detailed report on why Delhi’s land-pooling policy has remained stalled since 2007, tracing how fragmented land ownership, policy design flaws, and mistrust among stakeholders have kept one of the capital’s flagship urban reforms in limbo.
A reported piece examining the collapse of an electric mobility startup and what it meant for women drivers dependent on the platform for livelihoods.
Reporting Approach
Devansh’s work combines on-ground reporting with analysis of government data, court records, and academic research. He regularly reports from neighbourhoods, government offices, and courtrooms to explain how decisions on housing, transport, and the disruption economy shape everyday life in the city.
Contact
X (Twitter): @devanshmittal_
Email: devansh.mittal@expressindia.com ... Read More