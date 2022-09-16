RERA restrains sale, purchase of Gurgaon projects for repeated non-compliance by promoters

The real estate regulatory authority (RERA) Gurugram has restrained sale and purchase of properties of the Neo Square Commercial Projects at Sector 109 for repeated non-compliance of deficit documents required to complete and extend the RERA registration certificate.

RERA chairman Dr K K Khandelwal said, “The RERA registration and the licence, as on date, of Neo Square Commercial Projects stand expired. Promoter has already been granted seven opportunities and still failed to rectify the deficiencies including the renewal of license.”

He added, “The Authority hereby decides to issue show cause notice to the promoter as why this application for grant of extension of registration of the project shall not be rejected for want of renewal of license and grant an opportunity under Rule 6 of the Haryana Rules, 2017 to rectify the defects i.e. submission of renewal of license within a period of 30 days from the date of issuance of communication regarding such defects i.e. today 12.09.2022 and further provides an opportunity of being heard in the matter on 17.10.2022 at 2.00 PM in the office of the Authority under section 6 of the Act, 2016.”

RERA also issued a public notice informing the public not to indulge in sale and purchase in this project.

A statement issued by RERA read, “The authority also has restrained the promoter not to indulge in any sale in this project till registration is extended. Similarly, in Zen Residence 1 Project, a group housing project at Sector 70A, the Authority observed complete negligence on part of the promoter as one year period of extension permissible under section 6 has already expired and still a large number of documents pending to be submitted including deficit standard fee in want of further extension. The promoter has been given enough opportunity regarding the matter. Authority issued a show cause notice stating as to why the application for permitting registration to remain in force under section 7(3) should not be rejected.”

The statement added, “The promoter of an affordable group housing project, The Meridian at Sector 89, has already been granted more than 10 opportunities and still failed to rectify the deficiencies. The Authority issued show cause notice to the promoter as to why its application for grant of extension of registration of the project shall not be rejected for the want of approved service plans and estimates.”

RERA also issued a show cause notice to the promoters of Centra One project at Sector 61 to comply with the deficiencies in 30 days as none was present on behalf of the promoter during the hearing on September 12. “Directions of the Authority dated 06.06.2022 with regard to deposit of DD of Rs 25 lakh as bank guarantee for submission of renewal of license and approved service plan estimates has not been complied. As the promoter failed to rectify the deficiencies and comply with the directions despite various opportunities (more than 25 opportunities) a public notice be issued on behalf of the Authority that no sales in this project be effected further by the promoter and public be cautioned not to indulge in any kind of purchase and sale in the project,” the statement added.

RERA registration for an ongoing as well as any new project is a must, as per section 4 of the 2016 Act and any sale, purchase of plots, flats, apartment etc stands illegal in any project of licenced areas without the RERA registration certificate (RC).