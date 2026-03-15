Requests for new PNG connections in Delhi up by 200% in 2 weeks as war rages in West Asia

Delhi has seen nearly a 200% increase in the number of applications received every day — from 700 to around 1,500 — for new piped natural gas (PNG) connections since the last two weeks as the ongoing conflict involving Iran, Israel and the United States rages in West Asia, according to the Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL).

The IGL is the largest authorised gas distributor in the Capital that provides PNG pipeline and CNG. “On average, IGL receives about 700 to 800 applications for new PNG connections, but over the past two weeks, there has been a significant surge amid the panic over the shortage of LPG supply. We are receiving about 1,200 to 1,500 requests for new PNG connections on a daily basis. The volume of requests at our call centres is thrice compared to before,” said an IGL spokesperson.

While the Centre has been encouraging 60 lakh LPG users across the country to switch to PNG for domestic use amid the current crisis, the IGL has also come up with an incentive plan, said officials. People who apply for a new PNG connection before or by March 31 will get Rs 500 off in their first bill. “The offer will also apply to those who will activate their connections before March 31. This one-time incentive scheme will be given to both domestic and commercial usage of PNG,” said an official.

On Friday, Delhi Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma, at a high-level meeting with the Food and Supplies Department (F&S), Revenue Department, Delhi Police, and stakeholders such as IGL and other oil companies, directed officials to promote PNG connections in areas where the network is available.

Across Delhi, there are around 19 lakh households, around 4,500 commercial establishments and around 2,000 industrial units that have PNG connections.

Explaining the process when a request for a new PNG connection is received, an official said, “After an application is received, an onground verification is carried out. Various factors such as location, area and space availability are taken into account. It usually takes around 15-30 days for the installation of a new connection. However, the timeline may vary.”

Even as many areas in the city have a PNG network, many applications, the official added, are being received from the areas without the network as uncertainty over the end of the West Asia conflict triggers concerns among residents.

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IGL has also appealed to the public to not panic and assured that the supply to domestic and essential services will continue without disruption. “Our teams are continuously monitoring the situation and coordinating closely with upstream suppliers to maintain seamless supply to all priority consumers. All our customers are requested not to be guided by speculative reports, and may contact IGL for any clarification or support,” said the distributor in a statement.