Request PM Modi to intervene in doctors salary issue: MCD doctors association

The Municipal Corporation Doctor’s Association has written a letter urging Prime Minister of India to look at the issue of health workers not getting salary for months as all other authorities have failed to redress the problem.

North MCD is neither able to manage funds for salary payments to its Health workers nor it is willing to handover the services to Central Government or State Government as advised by court, said the letter which has been marked to the Prime Minister, Delhi LG, chief minister and commissioner of North MCD.

“It appears as if all higher authorities and Institutions of this country are more helpless than us in ensuring timely payment of salaries to doctors and other healthcare workers,” said the president of the association Dr R.R.Gautam.

North MCD employs at least 1,000 senior doctors, 500 resident doctors, and 1,500 nursing officers across its medical facilities. All of their salaries are delayed for over two months.

Hindu Rao, Maharishi Valmiki Infectious Diseases, Kasturba hospital, Girdhari Lal Maternity hospital and Rajan Babu Institute fall under the North MCD, as do 21 dispensaries.

Salary delay is a regular feature in North MCD hospitals with more than a dozen strike in past three years alone by healthcare workers. Presently, resident doctors and nurses of Hindu Rao hospital are on half day strike.

“As this problem of financial crisis in north MCD is recurrent one and existing for many years without any permanent solution till date, hence we want to humbly plead before our Prime Minister to intervene in this matter to find some permanent solution to this problem,” the letter reads.