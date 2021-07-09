Republic Day violence: Two men who ‘attacked cops’ get bail

The court said the face of the accused is not very clear from the photographs and videos.

A DELHI court Thursday granted bail to two men accused by Delhi Police of having indulged in violence and attacking police personnel during the farmer’s rally on Republic Day. The court also granted interim protection from arrest to another accused.

Additional Sessions Judge Kamini Lau at Tis Hazari Court granted bail to Maninder Singh alias Moni and Boota Singh and interim anticipatory bail to Jajbir Singh in the case registered under various sections of the IPC, Arms Act, PDPP Act and AMASR Act.

“Fifteen accused out of the 18 arrested have been granted bail. In fact, the main conspirators Deep Sandhu and Iqbal Singh have already been granted bail. Further, the similarly placed co-accused Khempreet Singh, against whom allegations have been made, has already been granted bail by the court,” said the court while ordering release of 30-year-old Maninder, who allegedly assaulted policemen at the Red Fort.

The court said the face of the accused is not very clear from the photographs and videos. “I have repeatedly asked the IO if carrying a Pharsa or Talwar by Sikhs and Nihangs is prohibited, upon which they are not very sure. Further, I have asked the IO if the presence of the accused at the Red Fort was a very grave offence and non-bailable. The Investigating Agency is also not sure of the same,” reads the order.

In Boota Singh’s bail order, the court said that the only allegation against the 26-year-old is that he was part of an “unruly mob” and noted that in the police statement there is no material on record to show that he was involved in any kind of violence or attack on police officials.

While granting interim protection from coercive action to Jajbir Singh, the court in the order recorded that in the police statement, only presence of the 21-year-old is seen at the Red Fort, but there was no material to show that he indulged in any kind of violence.