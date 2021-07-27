Republic Day violence: Delhi court grants anticipatory bail to 2 farmers

A Delhi court granted anticipatory bail to two farmers after police accepted that they were not seen in CCTV footage but arrested on the basis of their mobile phone location during the tractor rally in the national capital on Republic Day this year.

Additional Sessions Judge Anil Antil granted bail to the two accused persons Resham Singh and Gurvinder Singh upon furnishing personal bonds of Rs 20,000 with one surety of the like amount.

Their lawyer Avnit Kaur argued that the farmers had come to Delhi on January 26 only to attend a tractor rally and followed the route decided by the police department and the farmers union. The two were rushed by police officers and subjected to lathicharge and tear gas shells due to which both the “applicants fell down and became unconscious.”

“They were taken to RML Hospital and after regaining their consciousness, they were falsely booked by police in the present case,” Kaur submitted.

The court said that the “factum of applicants joining the investigation has been fairly conceded by the prosecution.”

The prosecution, however, submitted that the applicants are “not co-operating in the investigation and are deliberately not identifying the other persons seen in the CCTV footage of the incident.”

During arguments, the court posed a specific query to the investigating officer, to which, the officer submitted that the “applicants are not seen in the CCTV footage collected from the site nor there is any concrete evidence against them showing their involvement in the alleged incident or any overt act on their part indicating their involvement into the alleged incident of violence.”

“On a further query, qua the involvement of the applicants and making them accused in the present FIR, IO (investigating officer) submitted that it is made only on the basis of the locations of their mobile phones and the fact that the applicants had suffered injuries and as of now besides that, there is nothing against them on record,” the court said.