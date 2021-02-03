Republic Day violence: Delhi Police announces cash reward of Rs 1 lakh on Deep Sidhu and 3 others

The Delhi Police on Wednesday announced a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh for anyone who provided information on actor Deep Sidhu, his two associates, and Jugraj Singh, accused of hoisting the Nishan Sahib, a flag sacred to Sikhs, at the Red Fort during the farmers’ protest on Republic Day. The police are conducting multiple raids in Delhi and Punjab to look for the accused who participated in the violent clashes between police and farmers during the Republic Day tractor march.

The police also said they are looking for protesters named Jajbir Singh, Buta Singh, Sukhdev Singh and Iqbal Singh and announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for information on them. Till date, police registered 44 FIRs in connection with the violence during tractor march and arrested a total of 122 persons so far.

On Jan 26, breaking away from the designated route for the tractor rally, hundreds of protestors wielding sticks and clubs and holding the tricolour and union flags, felled barriers at the borders, clashed with police, and entered the city from various points to lay siege to the Red Fort and climb the flagpole. The farmers are demanding the repeal of the three farm laws.

Police also had to use lathicharge and teargas shells to control unruly protesters at multiple locations in the city. At most places, the policemen appeared outnumbered and had to retreat as the protesters advanced.

Initial investigation has indicated that at least five of those identified have criminal records in Punjab and were picked up by state police earlier. One of the FIRs, on the Red Fort incident, names Punjabi film actor Deep Sidhu and Lakhbir Singh Sidhana alias Lakha Sidhana, gangster-turned-politician and president of the Malwa Youth Federation. Sources also said some violent protesters have been identified as residents of Delhi and police are collecting evidence before making arrests.

Jugraj Singh, who hoisted Nishan Sahib, was an “unemployed youth” who had “returned from Nigeria last year”, according to Punjab police. His family claimed that he was innocent and had climbed up the flagpole only after being instigated by a fellow protester.