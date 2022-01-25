Republic Day traffic curbs: No entry for heavy vehicles from Faridabad to Delhi

In view of the Republic Day celebrations, the entry of heavy commercial vehicles from Palwal towards Faridabad for entry into Delhi, will be restricted from 10 pm on January 25 to 2 pm on January 26, the Faridabad traffic police said Tuesday.

In an advisory, the traffic police said there will be a ban on entry of heavy vehicles to the city for 16 hours starting 10 pm on Tuesday. The police said heavy vehicles coming from Palwal should use the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal expressway or the Eastern Peripheral expressway.

Cops said a written communication to this effect has been sent to all senior police officers and they have been directed not to allow heavy vehicles to enter the district and to divert traffic through other routes or get vehicles parked by identifying a proper place.

The orders have been issued after a security assessment ahead of Republic Day, the police said. Over 2,500 personnel will be deployed in Faridabad and security has been tightened at the border areas of Faridabad including Badarpur, Pahladpur, Sikri and Mangar.

Sube Singh, spokesperson of Faridabad police, said, “Additional check posts have been set up on the road leading to Chhatarpur to check vehicles. Apart from this, more than 50 nakas will be set up at the main intersections and crossings across the city. Emergency response vehicles, PCRs and riders have been deputed to maintain vigil and conduct patrolling for any suspicious activity.”

The police said last week that they had conducted a special drive to check if landlords in the city had carried out police verification of their tenants and cases were filed against errant landlords.