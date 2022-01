Republic Day tableaux sneak peek, security up: Delhi in Photos

Preview of a tableau participating in Republic Day Parade 2022 at Rashtriya Rangshala Camp, Parade Ground, in New Delhi on Saturday.

A deserted Chandni Chowk during the weekend curfew on Saturday. On Friday, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal rejected the government's proposal to lift the weekend curfew in the national capital and ease restrictions at markets, where the odd-even rule is currently in place for shops.

Delhi witnessed a dip in daily Covid-19 cases with 10,756 fresh infections recorded on Friday. The positivity rate (18.04 per cent) also decreased below 20% after almost two weeks.

Delhi Police personnel outside Red Fort as part of security arrangements for the upcoming Republic Day celebrations on Saturday.

A line of people at Shastri Bhawan in New Delhi on Saturday to buy tickets for the Republic Day Parade.

The preview of a tableau participating in Republic Day Parade, 2022, at Rashtriya Rangshala Camp, Parade Ground in New Delhi on Saturday.

Artists re-enact the uprising against the British as part of Gujarat state tableau during a press preview of the upcoming Republic Day parade, in New Delhi, India, on Saturday